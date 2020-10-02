Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Shares of ALB opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

