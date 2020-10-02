Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 257,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $19.78 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $338.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

