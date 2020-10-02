Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $312,230. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

