Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ARLP opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.