Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $355.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,934 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

