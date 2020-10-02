American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Raises Dividend to $40.00 Per Share

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $160.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units’s previous quarterly dividend of $35.00.

Shares of ICTPU stock remained flat at $$800.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $831.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.22. American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a 12-month low of $600.00 and a 12-month high of $1,250.12.

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

