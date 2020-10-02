American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Raises Dividend to $40.00 Per Share

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $160.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units’s previous quarterly dividend of $35.00.
Shares of ICTPU stock remained flat at $$800.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $831.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.22. American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a 12-month low of $600.00 and a 12-month high of $1,250.12.
About American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units
