American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

