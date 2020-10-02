Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.07). Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

