Analysts Expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.22. Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.75. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

