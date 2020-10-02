Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.02). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPRO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.