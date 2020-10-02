Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.02). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPRO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

