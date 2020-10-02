Analysts Set Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $86.80

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

KRYS opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

