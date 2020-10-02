Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $110.40

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after acquiring an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 707,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the period.

MANH opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

