Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) PT at $3.76

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.76.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.35 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.04. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

