Analysts Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Target Price at $6.74

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.74.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

SKT opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.14 million, a PE ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

