Analysts Set Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) PT at $18.33

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 528.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 213.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 866,686 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

