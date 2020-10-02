Analyzing Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Sabine Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:SBR)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% Sabine Royalty Trust 93.34% 766.30% 527.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.98 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Sabine Royalty Trust $46.89 million 9.16 $44.04 million N/A N/A

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

