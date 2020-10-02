Analyzing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Exlites Holdings International (NASDAQ:EXHI)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunworks and Exlites Holdings International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus price target of $0.38, indicating a potential downside of 81.90%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Exlites Holdings International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $59.83 million 0.58 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -1.01 Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exlites Holdings International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.70% -102.20% -30.68% Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

