Analyzing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aphria and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 3.13 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -73.33 Tilray $166.98 million 3.75 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -2.91

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aphria and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07

Tilray has a consensus target price of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 158.68%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45%

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats Tilray on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

