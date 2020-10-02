Analyzing TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and CVF Technologies (NYSE:CNVT)

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Specialty Lending and CVF Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Specialty Lending 40.58% 13.22% 6.80% CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TPG Specialty Lending and CVF Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Specialty Lending 0 1 6 0 2.86 CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG Specialty Lending and CVF Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Specialty Lending $251.49 million 4.67 $128.28 million $1.94 8.94 CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than CVF Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVF Technologies has a beta of -1.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats CVF Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

About CVF Technologies

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

