Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Shares Up 0.6%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.51. 15,651 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.