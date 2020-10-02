AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ANGO opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AngioDynamics by 145.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

