ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $354.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

