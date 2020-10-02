Apache (NYSE:APA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

NYSE:APA opened at $9.31 on Monday. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 362,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

