Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Glucose Health (NYSE:GLUC) Head to Head Analysis

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aphria and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 104.84%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and Glucose Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 6.94 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -39.18 Glucose Health $290,000.00 49.32 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Summary

Aphria beats Glucose Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

