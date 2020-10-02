Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,110 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Appian by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.