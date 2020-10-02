Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,284,000 after purchasing an additional 85,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

