Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.91 on Monday. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

