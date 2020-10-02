Argan, Inc. (AGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 30th

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Argan stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The stock has a market cap of $655.32 million, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.61. Argan has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGX. CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $186,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

