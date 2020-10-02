Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 300 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $13,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Argan by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGX. CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

