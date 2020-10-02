Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 300 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $13,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AGX stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $48.25.
Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGX. CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
Read More: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.