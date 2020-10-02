Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.82. 68,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $655.32 million, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.61. Argan has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $186,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

