Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 30.8% in September

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.09. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARKR. TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

