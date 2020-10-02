Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) Insider Acquires £4,978.40 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) insider Andrew Watkins bought 4,445 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.40 ($6,505.16).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.75. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and a P/E ratio of 16.89.
About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust
