Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.