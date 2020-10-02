AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.20) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,420 ($110.02).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,479 ($110.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,467.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,248.85. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.24). The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion and a PE ratio of 51.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 131.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

