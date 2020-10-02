AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 million, a P/E ratio of -114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

