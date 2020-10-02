ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.21 on Friday. ATIF has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.
ATIF Company Profile
