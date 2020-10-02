ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.21 on Friday. ATIF has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.