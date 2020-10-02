Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCEL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.27.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,227.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $736,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

