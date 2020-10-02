Audioeye Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, National Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) – National Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Audioeye in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. National Securities analyst A. Klee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). National Securities also issued estimates for Audioeye’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Audioeye stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Audioeye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Audioeye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

