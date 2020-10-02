Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 697.3 days.

OTCMKTS BMBLF opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.