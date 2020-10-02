Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.

Shares of ADSK opened at $233.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after buying an additional 222,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

