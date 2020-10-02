Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.
Shares of ADSK opened at $233.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after buying an additional 222,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
