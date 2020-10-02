Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Longfin (NYSE:LFIN) Head to Head Comparison

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autohome and Longfin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 2 4 5 0 2.27 Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome presently has a consensus price target of $82.23, indicating a potential downside of 15.64%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Longfin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Longfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 9.51 $459.65 million $4.10 23.78 Longfin $75.04 million N/A -$26.36 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Longfin.

Risk and Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longfin has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Longfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 37.91% 23.25% 17.82% Longfin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Autohome beats Longfin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

About Longfin

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

