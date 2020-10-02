Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.
AVNT stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 5,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
