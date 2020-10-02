Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 41.5% in September

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger accounts for about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis lowered their price target on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.