Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Avinger comprises 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

