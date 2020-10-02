Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATCO. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NASDAQ ATCO opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Aware has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.57 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Aware Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

