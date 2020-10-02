Axe Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Axe has a total market capitalization of $506,397.03 and approximately $5.65 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

