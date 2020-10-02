Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.64 on Friday. Axim Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Axim Biotechnologies Company Profile

Axim Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. It also engages in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies. The company sells its products through Internet, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, and affiliate sales and master distributors.

