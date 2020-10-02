B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $860.30 million, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19,956.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

