B. Riley Raises LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Price Target to $11.00

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN LIQT opened at $8.59 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,911,491 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,730 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in LiqTech International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,975 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LiqTech International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,029 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 87,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in LiqTech International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 658,495 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,370 shares during the period.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

