Ballard Power Systems Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:BLD)

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.55 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Robert Guglielmin sold 10,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,183,959. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.88, for a total value of C$1,461,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,110 shares in the company, valued at C$5,076,136.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,680.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

